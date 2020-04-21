Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht cremated

Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht cremated

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 21 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 14:33 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht was cremated on Tuesday on the banks of the Ganga at Phoolchatti in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat laid a wreath on the body before it was consigned to flames at the ghat, around 16 km from Rishikesh.

"The loss of a social worker like Bisht will be felt acutely by the people of the state and his contribution to the society will be remembered forever," he said. On Monday, Adityanath had said that he will not attend the funeral as he needed to be in UP for the fight against COVID-19.

Bisht, 89, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Monday, officials said.

He was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated. He was undergoing treatment at the gastroenterology department, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Uttarakhand
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

Coronavirus threatens global goals to end poverty

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

'Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 