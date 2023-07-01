Yogi can control France riots, says 'German doctor'; Uttar Pradesh CMO responds

Yogi can control France riots, says 'German doctor'

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders and some social media users have expressed doubt over the identity of the user, claiming it to be a fake account.

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 01 2023, 19:30 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

After a 'German' doctor tweeted that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could control the situation in France, where large-scale violence is taking place following the killing of a teen, the CMO (Chief Minister's Office) in UP responded and said that the suggestion was a reflection of the popularity of the 'Yogi Model' in the world.

Prof N John Camm, who claims to be a German interventional cardiologist, demanded, in a tweet, that India send the Uttar Pradesh CM to France to control the riot situation there and that the latter could control the situation within 24 hours.

Responding to the tweet, the office of the CM said: ''Whenever extremism fuels riots, chaos engulfs and law and order situation arises in any part of the globe, the World seeks solace and years for the transformative Yogi Model of law and order established by Maharaj ji (Adityanath) in Uttar Pradesh."

Meanwhile, senior state BJP leader Hero Bajpai said that Adityanath had been able to silence the mafias and criminals in the state. ''The speciality of Adityanath is that he deals with criminals with an iron hand... He uses bulldozers to raze their houses,'' he added.

While BJP leaders termed the tweet by the 'German doctor' as reflective of Adityanath's international recognition in handling riot situations and his strict enforcement of law and order in Uttar Pradesh, Opposition leaders and some social media users have expressed doubt over the identity of the user N John Camm and have raised suspicion that it is a fake account.

AIMIM chief Asauddin Owaisi, in a tweet, questioned the authenticity of the account and asked: "So hungry for the praise of foreigners that they are getting happy with the tweets of some fake account?"

He added that ''fake encounters, targeting the weak and illegally using the bulldozers'' was not a "transformative policy".

