Yogi extends best wishes to bureaucrats on Civil Services Day

This year's civil services day is being celebrated with the theme 'Viksit Bharat - Empowering citizens and reaching the last mile'

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 21 2023, 13:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 15:15 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday extended his best wishes to the administrative officers on the occasion of Civil Services Day and expressed hope that they will keep moving continuously on the path of public service with full dedication.

"Hearty greetings to all conscientious and committed civil servants on 'Civil Services Diwas' (Public Service Day)!" Adityanath tweeted on Friday.

"All of you have an important role in achieving the resolve to build a self-reliant new Uttar Pradesh. It is my wish that all of you continue to move forward on the path of public service with complete dedication," he added.

The first Civil Services Day function was held in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on April 21, 2006.

Also Read | Man held for 'objectionable' social media post against Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Yogi Adityanath

This year's civil services day is being celebrated with the theme "Viksit Bharat' - Empowering citizens and reaching the last mile."

As part of Civil Services Day, Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to districts/implementing units for implementation of priority programmes and innovation categories.

The day commemorates the address of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first home minister of Independent India, to Administrative Services Officers on probation in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. He had referred to civil servants as the "steel frame of India".

