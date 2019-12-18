Yogi in soup as BJP MLA says corruption thrives in UP

A day after staging dharna against his own government, which was later joined by over one hundred ruling party legislators, BJP lawmaker Nand Kishore Gurjar on Wednesday again cornered the Yogi Adityanath regime saying that corruption continued to ''thrive'' in the state.

''The officials have been taking commission openly without any fear...what about the zero-tolerance policy on corruption?,'' Gurjar said in the state assembly.

''The officials think that charging commission is their birthright,'' the MLA said.

The lawmaker said that he was slapped with several cases, whenever he raised his voice against corrupt officials. ''I wanted to raise all these issues in the house but I was not given the opportunity,'' he added.

According to the sources, Gurjar was referring to the issuance of a license for meat shops in a locality close to the Hindon Air Force station by the food and civil supplies officer in Ghaziabad despite being warned that it could pose a danger to the aeroplanes.

Gurjar was accused of assaulting the civil supplies official and a case was also lodged against him. He termed the charges baseless and a conspiracy against him.

He had embarked on a dharna in the assembly in protest against his alleged mistreatment by the police. He was later joined by over a hundred BJP lawmakers.

Incidentally, Gurjar's embarrassing remarks came on a day, when the chief minister patted his government for improving the law and order situation in the state.

''No riots have taken place since the BJP government assumed office,'' he said while launching a scathing attack on the opposition parties for trying to foment trouble in the state.