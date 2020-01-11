Yogi, Naqvi inaugurate Lucknow 'Hunar Haat'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday inaugurated the 12-day 'Hunar Haat' in Lucknow which seeks to provide employment opportunities and market exposure to artisans, craftsmen and traditional culinary experts.

On the occasion, Adityanath said the traditional art of the master artisans of the country is being enthusiastically projected through the 'Hunar Haat'.

He said the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several steps to strengthen, preserve and promote India's indigenous traditional legacy of master artisans and craftsmen.

'Hunar Haat', being organised by Union Minister for Minority Affairs across the country, provides a new and effective platform to the traditional skills of the artisans in the country, the chief minister said.

Adityanath congratulated Naqvi for this move and said the Centre and the UP government are extending help to master artisans to promote their traditional talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said 'Hunar Haat' has proved to be an effective and successful mission to preserve and promote India's indigenous traditional legacy which was on the verge of extinction.

It promotes traditional arts of master artisans and craftsmen and provides employment opportunities to thousands of artisans, including a large number of women, the Union minister said.

He said over 2 lakh master artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts have been provided employment in the last 3 years.

Master artisans and craftsmen from across the country are participating in Lucknow's 'Hunar Haat'.