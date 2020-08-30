Yogi 'upset' over attacks on state govt by BJP lawmakers

'Upset' over continuous attacks on his government by the MLAs and MPs of his own party, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday warned the dissenters and asked them to bury their differences.

Adityanath, who presided over a meeting of BJP legislators and MPs from his home district of Gorakhpur, said that their remarks had adversely impacted the image of the party.

According to the sources in the saffron party, the chief minister gave ten days to the ''warring factions'' of the party in his home district to ''mend fences''.

''The attacks by the BJP lawmakers have dealt a severe blow to the image of the party and the state government,'' a visibly upset Adityanath told the BJP leaders at the meeting held in Gorakhpur.

Sources in the BJP said that the saffron party had decided to crack down on the dissenters. ''We will take action against anyone, who attacks the state government in public,'' said a senior UP BJP leader here on Sunday.

Several BJP lawmakers have attacked their own government over what they alleged was its 'failure' on the law and order front and 'persecution' of the 'Brahmin' community.

Gorakhpur city MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal accused his own government of being 'casteist' after which the MP from the city Ravi Kishan sought his resignation. The MP from neighbouring Bansgaon Lok Sabha seat Kamalesh Paswan lent support to Agarwal.

Taking a serious view of the MLA's remarks, the state BJP has served a show-cause notice to Agarwal seeking his explanation within a week.

Earlier BJP legislator Deomani Dwivedi had joined the opposition in accusing the state government of 'targeting' the 'Brahmin' community. Two other BJP MLAs had also said that corruption was at its 'peak' under the current dispensation.