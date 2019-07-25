''You deserve it'', UP cop tells molestation victim

For the Uttar Pradesh police, it seems, the character of a woman is decided by the jewellery worn by her.

A resident of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town, about 90 kilometres from here, who loved to wear jewellery, came to know this when she approached the cops to get a complaint of molestation registered.

छेड़खानी की रिपोर्ट लिखवाने गई लड़की के साथ थाने में इस तरह का व्यवहार हो रहा है। एक तरफ उत्तर प्रदेश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध कम नहीं हो रहे, दूसरी तरफ कानून के रखवालों का ये बर्ताव। महिलाओं को न्याय दिलाने की पहली सीढ़ी है उनकी बात सुनना। Video credits @benarasiyaa pic.twitter.com/J0FdqBR2Tt — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 25, 2019

"You (Ranjana) are wearing five rings... you have also worn two bracelets... it shows what kind of a girl you are... you deserve it," one of the cops at the police station, told her, when she handed him over her written complaint against three youths alleging that they had molested her.

The cop, identified as Tar Babu, also allegedly tore up the complaint and asked her to leave. The matter came to light when a video showing the entire incident became viral on the social networking sites.

The government on Thursday suspended the cop and ordered a probe. "We are investigating the matter... we will take stern action against the cop if the video turns out to be true... such kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated," said a senior police official in Kanpur.

He added that a case was lodged against the three youths, who were named by Ranjana.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the state police for humiliating the girl. "This is how girls, who approach the cops for getting their complaint registered, are treated in police stations," she said.