You strangulated the city, now want to come inside: SC on Kisan Mahapanchayat's plea to stage 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar

The Supreme Court on Friday took an exception to a plea filed by 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' for permission to hold 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar here, by saying "you have already strangulated the city, blocked the highways and roads and now wants to come inside".

"Once you have approached courts challenging the laws, what is the point of continuing the protests? If you have faith in courts, pursue that for urgent hearing instead of protesting," a bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar told the petitioner's counsel.

As the petitioner's counsel explained that it wanted permission to hold 'Satyagraha', the bench said, "You cannot come to the court and continue protesting at the same time. Are you protesting against the judicial system?"

The bench, also comprising Justice C T Ravikumar, said although the petitioners had a right to protest, one "cannot destroy property". "This business should stop. You are also heckling the security person. This business has to stop''.

Advocate Ajay Choudhary, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that it was not part of the protest, blocking the highways. He also maintained that it was the police who had blocked the highways not the farmers.

The bench asked the petitioner to file an affidavit in this regard and put the matter for consideration next week.

The court also allowed the petitioner to serve the copy of the petition on the office of the Attorney General.

Notably, acting on a batch of petitions including by some farmers' associations, a separate bench of the top court had on January 12 stayed implementation of three farm laws. The court had then constituted a committee to report on these laws. The panel had already submitted its report on March 19 after consulting a large number of farmers and several stakeholders.

However, the farmers' groups, which started their protests against the three laws on November 26, 2020, continued to stage their sit-ins at the borders of the national capital.

