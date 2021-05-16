Young SP starts free taxi service for elderly in Mohali

Gurjot Singh Kaler, Superintendent of Police (Traffic and Cyber Crime), has started a free taxi service run by the Mohali Traffic Police department for senior citizens going for vaccinations. They also deliver the elderly medicines when required.

The senior citizens can call on these numbers- 9115516010 and 0172-2219356 to book the taxis for their use. They need to follow the Covid-19 protocols and carry their Adhar card along with them while travelling. They are only required to pay for the medicines they order.

This service has started from May 11 and can be availed between Monday to Friday from 10 am to 2 pm.

“My mother says the first aim is to become a good human being. Then you will become a good officer. Social work is a mission for me. Goodness travels and brings beauty in people’s lives,” he told The New Indian Express.

Last September, to give a tribute to the Covid warriors of Punjab Police, Gurjot performed a 15,000-foot skydive in Nottingham, UK. “By this gesture, I wanted to encourage the frontline workers who are fighting this pandemic,” he told the publication.

Gurjot has also made videos on social awareness in the past on issues like cybercrimes like ATM thefts, cloning of SIM cards, e-frauds, and OTP scams. “I shot these videos and wrote the scripts. The reason was to create awareness, as many persons are falling prey to these crimes,” he told.