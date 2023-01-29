Amit Shah applauds U-19 Women's team for WC win

Your triumph gives wings to dreams of millions of girls: Shah on India lifting U-19 women's T20 World Cup

The Shafali Verma-led squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle at a global event.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 23:01 ist
Home minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded India's U-19 women's cricket team for lifting the inaugural T20 World Cup, saying they have created history and the country is proud of them.

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women's cricket with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England. The Shafali Verma-led squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle at a global event.

"India's daughters create grand history... You have shown remarkable energy and passion throughout the series. India is proud of you. Your triumph gives wings to the dreams of millions of young girls in India," Shah tweeted.

India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Team India
Cricket
women
Sports News

What's Brewing

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

A temple serves the needy, spreads Mahatma's thoughts

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Rains fail to dampen spirit of Beating Retreat

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Kolkata book fair events to be streamed live

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Startup turns hemp plants into wide variety of products

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Djokovic wins Australian Open, equals Nadal's record

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

Mughal Gardens renamed: A horticultural paradise

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

 