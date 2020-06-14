Youth accused of raping 12-year-old in UP

Youth accused of raping 12-year-old in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Chitrakoot,
  • Jun 14 2020, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2020, 13:30 ist
The suspect has fled from the village and efforts are on to arrest him. Credit: iStockPhoto

A 12-year-old girl who had gone to graze cattle in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district was allegedly raped by a youth, police said on Sunday.

Mau police station incharge Subhashchandra Chaurasia said the minor had gone to graze cattle when she was raped by a 20-year-old man of the same village.

The youth threatened to kill the girl if she tells anyone about the incident. After reaching her house, the girl narrated the entire sequence of events, Chaurasia said.

The suspect has fled from the village and efforts are on to arrest him. The girl has been sent for medical examination, police said.

A case has been registered against the suspect person for threatening to kill the girl and the under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

