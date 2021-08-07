Youth Akali Dal leader shot dead in Punjab's Mohali

Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday, police said.

Two armed miscreants opened fire at Middukhera in a market area and fled the spot, Mohali Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh told PTI over phone.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, he said, adding that police are trying to identify the accused, four in total, and are hopeful of nabbing them soon.

Footage from CCTV cameras in the area showed the miscreants open fire at Middukhera as he was getting into his parked car.

The police said he had gone to meet a real estate dealer in the area.

The miscreants, all wearing caps and face masks, can be seen chasing Middukhera and firing shots as he attempted to run for cover.

The police said eight to nine rounds were fired, after which the miscreants escaped in a car.

After the attack, Middukhera, who was a former president of the SAD's student wing, Student Organisation of India, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the police added.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader and party spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said the incident has once again exposed the state's “deteriorating law and order situation”.

“No one feels safe because the law and order situation in Punjab has broken down,” he said.

Cheema said the incident also raises questions as there is heightened security across the state ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

“This shows there is no fear of law as the incident took place in broad daylight,” he said, and demanded a high-level probe.

Cheema described Middukhera as a bright and talented youth leader.