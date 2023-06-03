Youth arrested for making hoax bomb call to Amritsar Police

A 20-year-old youth was held on Saturday for making a hoax call saying four bombs were planted around the Golden Temple here.

Police said its control room received a call regarding the bombs at around 1.30 am, following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area and the entire area was thoroughly scanned. However, no bomb was found, said police.

The caller told the police control room that four bombs had been planted near the Golden Temple and disconnected the phone.

When police attempted to contact the caller, his phone was found switched off.

Later, police traced the location of the caller and nabbed him, who was found to be a 20-year-old Gagandeep Singh, a local who lives near the Golden Temple. Police also seized his mobile phone.

Gagandeep Singh during questioning confessed that he did prank with police and public.

He was booked under several sections including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.