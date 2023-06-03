Youth held for making hoax bomb call to Amritsar Police

Youth arrested for making hoax bomb call to Amritsar Police

The caller told the police control room that four bombs had been planted near the Golden Temple and disconnected the phone

PTI
PTI, Amritsar,
  • Jun 03 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 22:31 ist
Representative iamge. Credit: iStock Photo

A 20-year-old youth was held on Saturday for making a hoax call saying four bombs were planted around the Golden Temple here.

Police said its control room received a call regarding the bombs at around 1.30 am, following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the area and the entire area was thoroughly scanned. However, no bomb was found, said police.

The caller told the police control room that four bombs had been planted near the Golden Temple and disconnected the phone.

When police attempted to contact the caller, his phone was found switched off.

Later, police traced the location of the caller and nabbed him, who was found to be a 20-year-old Gagandeep Singh, a local who lives near the Golden Temple. Police also seized his mobile phone.

Gagandeep Singh during questioning confessed that he did prank with police and public.

He was booked under several sections including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and the Information Technology Act.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
India News
Amritsar

Related videos

What's Brewing

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

 