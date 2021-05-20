Youth arrested in UP's Azamgarh for appealing to hoist Palestine flag

Police on Thursday arrested a youth in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district for appealing to the Muslims to 'hoist' the Palestinian flag on their houses and vehicles to show their protest against the ongoing Israeli attack on Gaza.
The youth, identified as Yasir Akhtar, a resident of Sarai Mir locality in the district, had allegedly made the appeal in a message on his Facebook page.
''Muslims should hoist Palestinian flag atop their houses and vehicles after Friday prayers,'' he had said in the message.
Read | Fact-check: Israel didn’t name its fighter jet ‘Soumya’ after Kerala woman who died in Hamas attack
The post, which garnered a large number of responses and comments, alerted the cops, who launched a hunt to nab the youth. The cops were able to trace the youth with the help of his cell phone number, sources said.
''A case has been registered against him at Sarai Mir police station and he is being quizzed,'' said a senior police official in Azamgarh. ''We will not allow any attempt to disturb peace,'' the official added.
The police had earlier arrested several youths in Kashmir, who had held demonstrations against the attack on Gaza by Israel after Hamas militants fired a barrage of rockets into Israeli towns.
Over 200 people, including children, have been killed in the attack, which is still continuing.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Probable Titanosaurus remnants found in Meghalaya hills
Arctic warmed three times faster than Earth since 1971
Rohingyas battle Covid-19 symptoms with home remedies
ByteDance CEO to leave post to 'read and daydream'
Is it to ethical to pay Americans to get jabs?
To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum
Gaza's health system buckling under repeated wars
Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China
DH Toon | 'Finally PM, CM are on same page'
Fed up with toxic air, Jakarta waits for court ruling