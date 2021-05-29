Youth concocts kidnapping story to test family's love for him

One may have heard stories of people getting themselves kidnapped in order to extract money from the family but in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur town, about 300 kilometres from here, a youth concocted his kidnapping story for a strange purpose.

He wanted to know how much his family members loved him.

According to police sources, Ishtiyaq Ahmed, a resident of Imambara locality in the town, went missing three days back prompting his family members to lodge a report with the police in this regard.

A day later Ishtiyak's family received a phone call from him stating that he had been 'kidnapped' by some people, who were demanding a ransom to release him. The police then registered a case of kidnapping.

The cops managed to trace the phone call and on Friday recovered Ishtiyaq from Soraon area in the neighbouring Prayagraj district, sources said.

On being quizzed, it turned out that Ishtiyaq had concocted the story of his kidnapping to know if his family really loved him. ''I wanted to test their love for me,'' he told the cops.

Police officials said in Mirzapur that Ishtiyaq had been booked for misleading the cops and sent to jail.

It was not clear if Ishtiyaq's family members passed the test or not.