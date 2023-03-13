Youth held for going shirtless and doing stunts on car in Ghaziabad, vehicle seized

A youth was arrested after he took off his shirt and climbed on a car and performed stunts in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar.
The vehicle has also been seized.
Also Read: Couple die of suffocation due to gas leak from geyser in Ghaziabad
The incident took place on March 12. A video of his act also went viral on social media.
According to police, the accused has been identified as Danish, a resident of Raoli Kalan village of the district.
During patrolling, the police saw that the youth getting his video filmed while he performed the stunts, following which necessary action has been taken in the matter, said police.
This is not the first such incident to occur in Ghaziabad, earlier too, police have arrested youths in such cases and seized their vehicles.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Oscars 2023: Deepika's Academy debut look goes viral
Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award
New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory
Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam
True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft
DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'
'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023