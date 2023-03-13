Youth held for going shirtless and doing stunts on car

Youth held for going shirtless and doing stunts on car in Ghaziabad, vehicle seized

During patrolling, the police saw that the youth getting his video filmed while he performed the stunts, following which necessary action has been taken in the matter

IANS
IANS, Ghaziabad,
  • Mar 13 2023, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 14:09 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A youth was arrested after he took off his shirt and climbed on a car and performed stunts in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar.

The vehicle has also been seized.

Also Read: Couple die of suffocation due to gas leak from geyser in Ghaziabad

The incident took place on March 12. A video of his act also went viral on social media.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Danish, a resident of Raoli Kalan village of the district.

During patrolling, the police saw that the youth getting his video filmed while he performed the stunts, following which necessary action has been taken in the matter, said police.

This is not the first such incident to occur in Ghaziabad, earlier too, police have arrested youths in such cases and seized their vehicles.

