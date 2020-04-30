Youth leaves home to bring ration, returns with bride

The cops at Sahibabad Police Station in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district found themselves in a fix when an angry woman accused her son of violating the lockdown by going out on the pretext of buying groceries and vegetables but returning with his bride instead.

She said that she would not allow his son and his newly wed wife to enter the house and sought help from the cops so that the duo could not force their way in.

Unable to persuade the woman to accept her daughter-in-law and son, the cops arranged a rented accommodation for the couple with the assurance that they would look into the matter after the lockdown ended.

According to the police, the youth, a resident of Shyam Park area in Ghaziabad, had secretly married his girlfriend at a temple in Hardwar town in Uttarakhand a few months back. His wife lived at a rented room in Sahibabad.

The youth planned to bring her home but could not do so owing to the lockdown. In the meantime, the landlord asked his wife to vacate the premises immediately.

On Wednesday, the mother of the youth asked him to go to the market and buy some groceries and vegetables. He went out and returned with his bride only to be denied entry into the house by a bewildered mother.