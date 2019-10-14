Youth 'lynched to death' in road rage in Uttar Pradesh

A youth was allegedly lynched to death by a mob after the former's motorbike hit and injured a minor in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district, about 450 kilometre from here.

According to the reports, the youth, identified as Shoaib, who was thrashed by the frenzied mob with sticks and boots, was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead.

Reports said that Shoaib and his two friends were riding a motorbike when it hit 15-year old Jatin Kumar near Kanshi village in the district on Sunday evening.

While two friends of Shoaib fled from the scene after the accident the latter suffered serious injuries and lay on the road. A mob soon gathered there and started thrashing Shoaib, who was already bleeding following the injury.

By the time the police arrived, Shoaib's condition had deteriorated and he died on way to the hospital, sources said.

The police, however, denied reports that Shoaib was lynched to death by the mob and claimed that he had died in the accident. The father of the victim Aslam rejected the police's claim.

"My son was lynched to death by the mob... He could have been saved if the cops had arrived on time," said Aslam, who later lodged a complaint with the police against six accused, all residents of the village.

The state government later suspended Amar Singh, the in-charge of the local police outpost, on charges of laxity, sources said.