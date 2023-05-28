UP: Youth paraded with garland of shoes for eloping

Youth paraded around village with garland of shoes for eloping with girl in UP's Budaun

Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra said a probe is underway in this connection and added that strict action will be initiated against those involved

PTI
PTI, Budaun (UP),
  • May 28 2023, 15:40 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 15:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A mob on Sunday allegedly blackened the face of a youth who had eloped with a girl and paraded him around their village with a garland of shoes in the district's Kunwargaon area.

A purported video of the incident has been widely circulated on social media.

The youth had allegedly eloped with the girl to Chandigarh, villagers said.

UP cop says parents of those who elope should be jailed

The villagers ostensibly asked the youth to return to the village and promised him that the couple would be married off. The alleged incident occurred after the couple returned to the village.

The youth, with his blackened face and with a garland of shoes around his neck, was also thrashed by the villagers while he was being paraded.

Taking note of the video, the police swung into action and reached the village.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Alok Mishra said a probe is underway in this connection and added that strict action will be initiated against those involved.

The youth's identity has not been disclosed by the police.

India News

