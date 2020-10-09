Youths molest minor in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, upload video on social media

A 12th standard student was allegedly molested by around half a dozen youths in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, about 250 kilometres from here.

The offenders also made a video of their act and uploaded the same on social media.

According to the police sources here, the incident had happened in Sheeshgarh area in the district last month but it came to light on Friday after the video went viral on social networking sites.

The video shows the youths pouncing on the girl, groping the minor and trying to snatch her 'dupatta' (a scarf with which the girls cover themselves) as she struggles to free herself.

Police said that the minor was talking with her boyfriend outside her village, when she was surrounded by the youths and molested.

The victim did not tell her parents about the incident as the youths had threatened to make the video viral, police said. The father of the victim approached the cops, when the video went viral on social media. A case was registered in this regard.

A senior district police official said in Bareilly that five youths had been arrested in this connection. ''We are trying to identify the other two offenders,'' the official said.

Earlier also a similar incident had happened in the state's Rampur district, when around a dozen youths had molested two women. Then also the culprits had made a video of their act and uploaded it on social media.