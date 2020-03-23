Youths protest amid lockdown in Rishikesh

PTI
PTI, Rishikesh,
  • Mar 23 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2020, 16:40 ist

Defying the statewide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus threat, a large number of people from Uttarakhand working outside the state held a demonstration after getting stranded here on way to their homes on Monday.

The protest was staged to demand transport facilities from the administration so that they could reach their destinations.

Later, on District Magistrate Ashish Shrivastava's orders state roadways buses were arranged for them to take them to their respective district headquarters.

The protesters had got stuck here with modes of public transport, including buses, autorickshaws and taxis keeping off the roads due to the lockdown in view of the coronavirus threat, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Premlal said.           

They staged the demonstration at Natraj Chowk demanding transport facilities from the administration to take them home.          

They were allowed to leave for their destinations after thermal screening, the official said. 

Uttarakhand
Coronavirus
COVID-19
