Youths seen disrespecting Tricolour, probe on

The boys are seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving car with a flag tied on the side

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jan 27 2023, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 15:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police have initiated a probe into a video, going viral on social media, in which a group of boys are seen disrespecting the Tricolour.

The video, apparently, was made on Republic Day and went viral on Thursday evening.

A senior police official said on Friday: "We are probing the matter and the accused are being identified. Action will be taken in accordance with law."

 

