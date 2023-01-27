Youths seen disrespecting Tricolour, probe on

The police have initiated a probe into a video, going viral on social media, in which a group of boys are seen disrespecting the Tricolour.
The boys are seen sitting on the bonnet of a moving car with a flag tied on the side.
The video, apparently, was made on Republic Day and went viral on Thursday evening.
A senior police official said on Friday: "We are probing the matter and the accused are being identified. Action will be taken in accordance with law."
