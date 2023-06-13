Youths threaten to 'behead' Muslim women for purchasing beer in Uttar Pradesh

Three youths were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar town after they threatened to "behead" two Muslim women for purchasing beer from a liquor shop.

The youths, who also hailed from the same community, allegedly followed the two women into the market where the beer shop was located and intercepted them after the duo bought a couple of beer cans.

The matter came to light after a video purportedly showing the youths threatening the women to "behead" them went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday.

Also Read | Child labour eradication drive: 19 children rescued in Noida

The youths could be heard telling the women that it was 'haram' (sin) to consume alcohol in Islam. ''I have been to jail earlier also.....I will not hesitate in beheading you,'' one of the youths is heard saying in the video even as the girls try to wriggle out of the situation by giving excuses.

''We will not consume alcohol from now on.....It was a mistake,'' one of the girls is heard telling the youths.

As the video went viral on social media, the district police swung into action and apprehended three youths, identified as Sajid, Adil and Shahnawaz, all residents of Muzaffarnagar town.

A senior police official said in Muzaffarnagar that Adil and Shahnawaz had earlier also been booked on charges of rape, extortion and other crimes and been to jail. ''We have lodged a case against the trio and will ensure stern action in the matter,'' the official added.