YouTuber arrested soon after questioning UP minister over 'failed promises'

In a shocking incident, an Uttar Pradesh scribe was arrested and taken to the police station in handcuffs after he allegedly questioned a senior state minister over ''failed promises'' during an event in Sambhal district.

The scribe, identified as Sanjay Rana, runs a YouTube channel, and was charged with disrupting the event, misbehaving and assaulting BJP workers there, according to sources here.

Two videos—one showing the scribe being taken to the police station in handcuffs and another showing the scribe questioning UP minister for secondary education Gulab Devi over her alleged failure to fulfil the promises she had made to the people during the elections—later went viral on social media platforms.

"Aapne vada kiya tha ki sadak pakki kara dengi, gaon mein shauchalaya banega aur mandir boundary wall bhi banegi par koi bhi kaam nahin hua (you had promised pitch roads, the construction of lavatories in the village, and the building of a boundary wall around the local temple but none of the promises has been fulfilled)," Rana was heard telling the minister at the event.

The minister, instead of replying to the query, appeared to be irritated and sought to rebuke the scribe. "Main teri nigahen pehchan rahi thi (I was able to ascertain your real motive)," she said.

Soon after the event, which was held a few days ago, an FIR was lodged against Rana following complaint by a local BJP functionary, who alleged that the scribe tried to disrupt the program, misbehaved and assaulted him.

Rana was later released on bail by a local court.

While Gulab Devi said that she had nothing to do with the arrest, Rana claimed that he was arrested for questioning the minister. ''I have videos to prove that I did ask tough questions to the minister....Do they [BJP leaders] have any video to show that I assaulted or misbehaved with them?'' he asked.