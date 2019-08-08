Zomato wins internet with sweet gesture to kid

Zomato's social media engagement has always been enjoyable to read

Zomato and its social media shenanigans have often won the internet. The restaurant aggregator managed to do it again with a gesture for a customer's child.

Irshad Daftari tweeted a screenshot from his phone, where his four-year-old son had replied to one of Zomato's text messages, asking for his favourite things. The child believed that they would be delivered to him.

It was meant to be a random 'cute kid' post. Instead, the child's wish was fulfilled. The number of retweets and likes on the tweet meant that it reached Zomato. And the organisation sent him a toy car the next day.

The four-year-old was, of course, elated. The gift brought joy to his eight-month-old sibling as well.

Zomato acknowledged that they did it because they wanted to make a 'junior super foodie' happy.

 

