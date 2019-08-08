Zomato wins internet with sweet gesture to kid

Zomato and its social media shenanigans have often won the internet. The restaurant aggregator managed to do it again with a gesture for a customer's child.

Irshad Daftari tweeted a screenshot from his phone, where his four-year-old son had replied to one of Zomato's text messages, asking for his favourite things. The child believed that they would be delivered to him.

In other news, my 4 year old son thinks that if he messages Zomato with his fav things, they might deliver them to him 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/K5g65L0rlF — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) August 5, 2019

It was meant to be a random 'cute kid' post. Instead, the child's wish was fulfilled. The number of retweets and likes on the tweet meant that it reached Zomato. And the organisation sent him a toy car the next day.

The four-year-old was, of course, elated. The gift brought joy to his eight-month-old sibling as well.

UPDATE: By special delivery from the good, nay, GREAT, people at @ZomatoIN the 4 year old has got the best surprise ever! Has been running around the house with his gift while his 8 month old sister plays with the wrapping paper. Happiness all around 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/bYwSSAbQPU — Irshad Daftari (@daftari) August 6, 2019

Zomato acknowledged that they did it because they wanted to make a 'junior super foodie' happy.