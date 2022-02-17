North Bengal to attract Rs 10,000 cr investment in next 3-5 years

The north Bengal region in West Bengal expects to attract an investment of around Rs 10,824 crore, and has the potential to generate around 71,000 employment opportunities, over the next three-to-five year span.

Barely two months before the Bengal Global Business Summit is to take place in April, the North Bengal Business Meet, took place on Wednesday in Siliguri on a positive note, with over 400 entrepreneurs participating from eight districts in the region.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already made it clear that the focus of the state government over the next few years is to have industries and generate employment.

North Bengal shares its borders with Assam, Sikkim and Bihar. It’s an important business centre for trade with China, Myanmar and Thailand, and also shares borders with Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal. It’s this potential that’s drawing the state government’s attention to the region.

The business meeting explored investment opportunities through interaction with businessmen from 8 districts of the region, and with different chambers of businesses. The region is enriched with resources, and is well connected.

MSME, horticulture and food processing, animal resources, tourism, agri-based activities, and technical training and skilling were in focus, according to the West Bengal government.

The MSME & textiles, industries & commerce, expect to draw an investment of Rs 9,093 crore.

Bengal chief secretary HK Dwivedi spoke about the government’s initiatives that are being implemented through various departments. 18 industrial parks spread over 580 acres of land will be developed in the region in the next three-to-five years.

The parks are expected to draw investments worth Rs 2,210 crore, and could employ around 31,000 people. The WBSIDC (West Bengal Small Industries Development Corporation) is also in process of adding seven to eight parks.

Around Rs 6,247 crore, it’s expected, will be invested in the eight districts.

This could generate employment for around 37,500 people. The banks during the current financial year have already lent out around Rs 10,000 crore to MSMEs in the districts, here.

Seven proposals have been approved under Tea Tourism and Allied Tourism Business Policy 2019. The government is considering five more proposals.

An investment of Rs 636 crore with an employment capacity of 2,500 people is expected.

12 proposals on the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund have been sanctioned, and the state expects a private investment of Rs 1,500 crore in the ARD (animal resources development) sector.

An investment of Rs 231 crore is expected in tourism.

Check out DH's latest videos: