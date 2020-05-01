North Indian workers leave for home in special train from Hyderabad

A group of 1225 migrant labourers have set out on their journey home to Jharkhand from Hyderabad on Friday morning.

The special train – now called Sramik Trains – is reportedly the first such rail transport arrangement after the Narendra Modi government has lifted the restrictions on stranded people’s movement due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

Though the initial approval was for only road travel i.e. buses, union home minister (state) Kishan Reddy said that the permission for rail travel under the central government aegis was provided from Friday.

“Migrant workers, tourists or students should contact, would be approached by their respective state nodal authorities making all arrangements. No one should come to the railway stations on their own as it would not help,” Reddy said in a video message in Telugu.

The 1225 migrants are a part of about 2400 workers from various north Indian states engaged by two reputed infrastructure firms for the Phase-II building works in IIT Hyderabad, located near Kandi village, about 60 KMs from Hyderabad, in Sanga Reddy district.

These workers went on a rampage on Wednesday demanding their pending March salaries from the construction firms and permission to travel to their home states.

On Friday morning, the district officials reportedly brought the men in about 50 buses to the nearby Lingampalli station. They boarded train maintaining queue lines and social distancing norms, while the number of passengers in each coach was also restricted, the South-Central Railway officials said.

Andhra fishermen return from Gujarat

Meanwhile, the first batch of over 4000 Andhra fishermen on the way home in buses from Veraval in Gujarat have entered the state on Friday.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government has sanctioned Rs three crore for the purpose and arranged about 60 buses. While 2,911 out of 4060 are from Srikakulam district, rest are from Vizianagaram and other coastal districts.

“The initial plan was to bring them through the sea route but non-availability of required vessels and possible delays in Coast Guard etc. permissions made us take the bus option,” said AP fisheries minister Mopidevi Venkataramana.

They will be put in quarantine in their respective areas and checked for COVID-19 infection before letting them go home, the minister added.

Apart from the provision of food etc., throughout their journey home, fisheries department officials said each of them would be given Rs 2,000 as financial support.

Following the centre’s guidelines, AP has also set up a nodal officer for bringing its people stuck in other states.