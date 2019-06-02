Northeast pins high hope on Modi govt 2.0

From resolving militancy through talks to declaring the annual floods a national calamity and balance in tackling the citizenship issue, the Northeast hopes high from the second Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

As the BJP and its allies have won 18 of 24 seats in seven states of the Northeast, many in the region have emphasised that the government should now quickly fulfilling the promises Modi and his party colleagues made regarding the region's burning issues, during their campaign rallies.

"In the next five years, Modi government has to prove its seriousness about its claim that it gives more importance to the Northeast than which the region received during the Congress tenure. It has to begin acting quickly by resuming the peace talks with rebel groups like Ulfa, NDFB or Adivasi groups in Assam and NSCN in Nagaland. The delay in resolving the issues is prompting many disgruntled youths to go back to the jungles again," Ranjan K Baruah of North East Youth Foundation, an NGO working for youths welfare in the region, told DH here on Sunday.

Rajnath Singh's claim before the elections that he was successful in handling militancy in the Northeast was questioned following the last month's killings of an MLA in Arunachal Pradesh and 10 others and the grenade blast in Guwahati.

Floods in parts of eastern Assam and Tripura has again raised demand that the Centre should declare the annual disaster a national calamity as the states are unable to address the disaster alone.

"The floods and erosion problem needs massive technical support and funding and only Centre can bring the same. During last year's floods Modi had announced a survey of the Brahmaputra to find a solution, but we have not seen any action so far," Baruah said.

Assam has lost over four lakh hectare of land since 1950 due to erosion caused by the Brahmaputra and its tributaries. This, according to experts, needs a comprehensive project to reclaim the land and check further erosion.

The next five years could see disturbing developments in the Northeast regarding the citizenship issue— be the update of National Register of Citizens (NRC) or Amit Shah's promise to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) bill.

Most parts of the region roared in protest in January after the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha.

The Modi government, however, did not table it in the Rajya Sabha due to the protests.

But the thumping support of the voters in the Northeast has made the BJP confident that the new Home Minister Amit Shah would go ahead quickly to pass the bill and fulfill the promise he made to nearly 70 lakh Hindu Bengalis in Assam.

The bill seeks to allow "persecuted" non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan to apply for Indian citizenship after a stay of six years.

But many in the Northeast say that the same step without ensuring legal and constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people could result in a turmoil again.

Many pinned hope on Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal Pradesh, who was given sports ministry, saying that the Northeast needed the Centre's push to transform it into a sports hub.