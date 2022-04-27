'Not a fact': Uddhav on Modi's fuel jibe on Oppn CMs

'Not a fact' that fuel more expensive due to state tax: Uddhav Thackeray's reply to Modi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 27 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 16:24 ist
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI file photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday refuted PM Narendra Modi's allegations on Opposition-ruled states not reducing tax on fuel, saying that "not a fact that the prices have become more expensive due to the state tax".

"Today, diesel tax share on a litre of diesel in Mumbai is Rs 24.38 for the Centre and Rs 22.37 for the state. Petrol tax share is Rs 31.58 as central tax and Rs 32.55 as state tax. Therefore, it's not a fact that the prices have become more expensive due to state tax," the CM said according to a statement issued by the CMO.

"To provide relief to the citizens of the state, the state government has already given tax relief in respect of natural gas. In order to promote the use of natural gas, the rate of VAT has been reduced from 13.5% to 3%," the statement said.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Maharashtra
Fuel price
fuel tax
Narendra Modi
Uddhav Thackeray

