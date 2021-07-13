Not a happy meal: Man find insect in his McDonald's fries

A Twitter user took to the platform on Tuesday to share photos of his McDonald's order - fries, which had a dead insect in it.

While food delivery app Swiggy expressed regret over the incident, the user tagged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,saying that the restaurant shut be shut for 2 days to clean out all cockroaches via pest control and should come clean about how often pest control is done at the joint.

He even said that his wife had wanted to speak to the restaurant 'multiple times' but her request was denied.

@MoHFW_INDIA - please impose a strong penalty on these two companies for this miss and then missing to respond properly to such a situation. Why is it acceptable to deliver such a bad food? — Hemant Virmani (@hemantvirmani) July 13, 2021

My wife asked to talk to restaurant multiple times but was denied.

My daughter wanted to have “Happy Meal” but see how happy was that. — Hemant Virmani (@hemantvirmani) July 13, 2021

@mcdonaldsindia - just a “like”” of the tweet is not enough. How about shutting the specific restaurant for two days to clean it of all cockroaches and have a pest control done? Also, respond with how often your restaurants do pest control, etc so that such things don’t happen. — Hemant Virmani (@hemantvirmani) July 13, 2021

Here are the cockroach fries !! pic.twitter.com/hG9CtIrQcI — Hemant Virmani (@hemantvirmani) July 13, 2021

Another Twitter user shared a photo of his order via Swiggy rival Zomato which had a cockroach in it. He even said that he had eaten half of the food before getting a peek of the pest lying at the bottom.