Not a happy meal: Man find insect in his McDonald's fries

  • Jul 13 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 13:35 ist
Photo of the fries shared by the customer online. Credit: Twitter/ @hemantvirmani

A Twitter user took to the platform on Tuesday to share photos of his McDonald's order - fries, which had a dead insect in it.

While food delivery app Swiggy expressed regret over the incident, the user tagged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,saying that the restaurant shut be shut for 2 days to clean out all cockroaches via pest control and should come clean about how often pest control is done at the joint.

He even said that his wife had wanted to speak to the restaurant 'multiple times' but her request was denied.

Another Twitter user shared a photo of his order via Swiggy rival Zomato which had a cockroach in it. He even said that he had eaten half of the food before getting a peek of the pest lying at the bottom.

