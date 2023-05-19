Not a punishment: Rijiju on exit from law ministry

Not a punishment, says Kiren Rijiju on being shifted from law ministry

ijiju on Friday assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister and thanked PM Modi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 19 2023, 12:28 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 12:31 ist
Kiren Rijiju. Credit: PTI Photo

Kiren Rijiju on Friday assumed charge as Earth Sciences Minister and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him an opportunity to handle various portfolios.

Rijiju, who was removed as Law Minister on Thursday, refused to answer questions about his previous ministry contending that they were no longer relevant and that he looked forward to serve in the Earth Sciences Ministry.

Also Read — Kiren Rijiju replaced by Arjun Ram Meghwal as law minister

"Don't ask questions related to the previous ministry as they are no longer relevant," Rijiju said to questions whether he was removed as Law Minister for his frequent run-ins with the judiciary.

He further said, "The Opposition will definitely criticise me... Opposition speaking against me is not a new thing... This shifting is not a punishment, this is the plan of the government, this is the vision of PM Modi..."

Also Read — 'Failed law minister': Oppn takes potshot at Rijiju

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra and Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor Vishwajit Sahay were present when Rijiju assumed charge as the Minister of Earth Sciences.

Senior officers of the ministry, including Secretary M Ravichandran, were away in Diu for the G-20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kiren Rijiju
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

88-year-old Australian free 7 years after kidnapping

The bloody battle for Mariupol

The bloody battle for Mariupol

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Amputees could feel warmth of human touch with new tech

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Aishwarya sports 'hoodie couture' at Cannes

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Find your furry friend: Dog adoption drive tomorrow

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Imran’s Pirni: A weapon Pak Army has never faced before

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Saving Arikomban and other challenges

Half of world's largest lakes drying up, says study

Half of world's largest lakes drying up, says study

 