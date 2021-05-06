Not even 24 hours of new govt...: Mamata Banerjee on Central team

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday blamed the BJP leaders for the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Stating that she hasn't got any reply till now from PM Modi over the issue of free vaccination, Mamata said, "Their leaders should visit Covid-19 hospitals, instead of going places. Their leaders are coming and spreading Covid-19."

"If ministers come, they have to get an RT-PCR negative report, even for special flights. The rule should be the same for all. Covid is increasing because of BJP leaders coming here again and again," she said.

The chief minister also slammed the Centre for sending a fact-finding team, tasked with looking into reasons for the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

"A team had come, they drank tea and went back, though Covid-19 is on. Now if ministers come, they've to get an RT-PCR negative report, even for special flights. The rule should be the same for all," she said.

She further said, "BJP leaders are roaming around, they are provoking. It's not even 24 hours of the new government, they are sending letters, teams and leaders are coming. They are actually not ready to accept the mandate. I request them to accept people's mandate."