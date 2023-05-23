'Not happy': SC on Telangana HC failing to decide pre-arrest bail plea of MP in ex-minister murder case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed its displeasure with the Telangana High Court over delay in deciding anticipatory bail of Lok Sabha M P Y S Avinash Reddy, an accused in the murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

A vacation bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and P S Narasimha declined to grant any protection to Avinash, YSRCP leader, with regards to the summons issued by the CBI in the case.

The top court also directed for placing the matter before the high court on May 25.

As the court was apprised that the matter has yet not been decided by the high court despite hearing it twice, the bench said, "We are not happy with it that the high court is not passing an order after our order. How much time does it require to pass an order in an anticipatory bail?" the bench asked.

The court was hearing an application filed by N Suneetha Reddy, daughter of the slain former minister, challenging the decision of the Telangana High Court to grant Lok Sabha MP, Avinash Reddy, interim protection from arrest.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra appeared for Suneetha and senior advocate V Giri for Avinash.

Vivekananda Reddy, one of the brothers of late Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula in Kadapa district, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections in the state.

The petitioner claimed the investigation has revealed that the scene of offence was cleaned and the wounds on the body were wrapped up with bandages to give credence to the story of death due to a heart attack allegedly in the presence and at the behest of Y S Avinash Reddy, Y S Bhaskar Reddy and D Shiva Shankar Reddy, among others.

On April 24, the top court had taken an exception to the high court's direction to the CBI to quiz Kadapa MP in Q and A form in the case, as it said, "We were really perturbed by the order since such orders prejudice the investigation, especially when CBI is ascertaining the role of several accused".