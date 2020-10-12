'Impossible to make Rahul understand India-China issue'

Not possible for anyone to make Rahul Gandhi understand India-China issue: BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Oct 12 2020, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2020, 14:44 ist
BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast. Credit: Twitter/@virendramastmp

BJP MP Virendra Singh Mast has rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's criticism of the government's handling of the India-China issue, saying it was not possible for anyone to make him understand such matters.

Targeting the government over the nearly five-month-long military standoff in eastern Ladakh, Gandhi had said last week that during the UPA's rule, "China would not dare to take a step inside our territory".

He said had UPA been in power, "we would have evicted and thrown out China and it would not have taken 15 minutes to do so".

The BJP MP on Sunday asked Gandhi to study the matter in detail.

"It is not possible for any school or social worker to make him understand such matters," he said. 

China
India
India-China
BJP
Rahul Gandhi

