Not scared of agencies unleashed by govt, will continue raise people's issues: Congress

The Congress Tuesday said it was not scared of the agencies and the police "unleashed" by the government against it and will continue to raise questions concerning people's issues.

The party also asserted that its just-concluded plenary session has laid the agenda to take on the BJP along with like-minded parties.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the party carried out a successful succession plan and democratically elected a new party president. It took on the government and made it withdraw the farm laws and forced it on the backfoot on CAA legislations, she claimed.

"We have taken on the government from streets to Parliament and have played the role of an opposition effectively by raising issues of public importance. Agencies have indeed been put behind us in an unbridled manner and the police indulged in vandalism against not just our workers but even our top leadership.

"But neither their agency nor its 'impotent' police can deter or scare us. We will continue to raise our voices. We are not scared of them," Shrinate told reporters.

Shrinate noted that the party has fought with the farmers and "ensured" that the farm laws were repealed. The Congress took to the streets against inflation, unemployment and against brutal crimes against women, she said.

"Every time we took to the streets, the government unleashed its agencies and the police against us. Who is scared of your agencies? Perhaps you are but not us.

"We are the only political party that has consistently taken on the government as far as the Adani scam is concerned. There is a corporate group which is engulfed in charges of stock manipulation, stock rigging and is charged with benami money coming from shell companies and the government wants to look the other way," Shrinate said.

"We will keep questioning you because this is about people's money and about the people of this country."

The Congress leader said the plenary session has not just laid the ground for a more robust, young, agile party but also has ensured greater participation and representation of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities and women in various party positions.

It has also ensured that the young are at the forefront of decision-making, she said.

"The Congress is the only party that has never compromised with the BJP and RSS and its despicable politics. Our leaders have openly expressed willingness to work with like-minded political parties to preserve and protect the Constitution of India and to address economic inequality, crony capitalism, deepening political dictatorship and divisive agenda of the BJP," she said.

"The elections in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will be fought with vigour and our victory will set the tone for the general elections next year," she asserted.

Noting that the Congress president was elected by over 9,000 delegates, Shrinate said, "It gives me immense pride and no other political party, including the BJP, can claim to have conducted a robust, fair and free election to the post of its president."

Shrinate said the Congress has opposed the government of the day on rules and flawed legislation and has forced them to withdraw them. "We have done this in an atmosphere where parliament has been downgraded, MPs suspended, mikes are switched and the list of unparliamentary words get longer as it does not suit the government."

"At a time when parts of speeches were expunged in Parliament and when certain words including 'jumlas' have become unparliamentary, at such a time we have taken on the government and forced it on the backfoot," she claimed.

"As we look ahead to the next year, you will see many more steps and actions that we as a responsible and vibrant opposition will undertake to ensure the voice of our people is not drowned in the false chest-thumping of the government. We are certain that our efforts to strengthen the party will resonate both within parliament and outside and help us in our resolve to build a stronger and united India," the Congress leader said.