Not-so-happy meal: Man finds insect in his McDonald's fries

Not-so-happy meal: Man finds insect in his McD fries

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 13 2021, 11:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 14:42 ist
Photo of the fries shared by the customer online. Credit: Twitter/ @hemantvirmani

A McDonald's customer took to Twitter on Tuesday to share photos of his fries from the popular fast-food joint, a happy meal that he claims was not-so-happy after all.

Why? The fries came with an unwanted add-on: a dead cockroach.

The customer, in a series of tweets wrote that when he flagged the issue to the food delivery app he ordered from, he met with what seemed like a bot-generated deadpan response and a refund. Swiggy's customer care responded to him saying “Thanks for your valuable feedback” before issuing a refund.

At the receiving end of a serious violation of hygeine and health codes, the flabbergasted customer tagged the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare demanding that the restaurant be shut for 2 days to clean out pests and that checks be carried out to see how often pest control is done.

He also said that his wife had wanted to speak to the restaurant 'multiple times' but her request was denied.

Another Twitter user shared a photo of his order via Swiggy rival Zomato which had a cockroach in it. He even said that he had eaten half of the food before getting a peek of the pest lying at the bottom.

