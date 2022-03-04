Not sure when evacuation through Russia possible: V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Thursday that efforts are on to create a safe passage for the Indian students stuck in the eastern part of Ukraine.

In an exclusive interview with Anupama Ramakrishnan of DH, the minister said that voluntary organisations are providing food and other requirements for the students.

DH: With SOS messages pouring in from students in eastern Ukraine, especially from Sumy, how soon do you think can these students be brought back to India?

Muraleedharan: We are trying to bring back every Indian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that very firmly. Having said that, I will have to tell you that any such evacuation can happen when the security situation is congenial to that. The security situation in those areas where there are students continues to be such that we cannot take our students out. In such places, we have advised students to continue to be safe -- in the bunker or anywhere. I don’t know whether I can tell by what date and when, but our efforts are to see that every one of them comes out safely at the earliest.

DH: How many Indian students are still in Ukraine?

Muraleedharan: The information that we have gathered is around 18,000 people have crossed the Ukraine border. Maybe, as per our information, around 2,000 are still in Ukraine. There may be a few hundred who have not registered also.

DH: What measures have been taken by the Indian embassy in Ukraine to help the students who are stuck?

Muraleedharan: Our embassy is partially functioning from Lviv. From there, all the border area movements are being coordinated. A small part of the mission is concentrated in the eastern part. It is sort of a dynamic situation. The mission is also not static in one place. We are trying to coordinate and engage with the students in the eastern part of Ukraine. We are providing them with the latest information about safety and security. About food and other things, we have requested the Red Cross as well as the various voluntary organisations who are working at the ground level.

DH: Is there any possibility of an evacuation through Russia for students on the eastern side of Ukraine? Have there been talks with the Russian and Ukrainian governments?

Muraleedharan: We have already held discussions. PM Modi has also has spoken to Russian and Ukrainian Presidents and requested a safe passage for Indian students in the eastern part. That effort is on. Nothing concrete has come out yet, so I am not sure when or if the Russian option for an evacuation will be possible. That’s the situation.

DH: Any plans for the rehabilitation of Indian citizens returning from Ukraine who lost their jobs?

Muraleedharan: The major chunk of those who are coming back are students and we haven’t got any particular input regarding citizens who have lost their jobs, whether they are coming back or unable to continue in their jobs. I am sure that many of those who have temporarily come back will go back. We will definitely make all efforts to see that Indians who had to come back temporarily are able to go back.

DH: There are reports of one Indian student who has been shot at and has been hospitalised…

Muraleedharan: I am yet to receive details about that.

DH: Is there anything you would like to tell the family of the Indian student who lost his life?

Muraleedharan: I would like to tell them that we are really sorry and pained that one of our students lost his life. It was a very sad incident to happen.

But for other parents, there is no need for panic. You can be concerned about your children who are there, but the Government of India is making all-out efforts. PM Modi is continuously monitoring the situation, he has sent four ministers to the border for the evacuation processes to be speeded up. India is considered in high esteem in all these countries. I don’t think that there will be any particular harm done to Indians deliberately. But the security situation, the conflict situation, in such a situation, priority should be given to the safety and security of the citizens, so the parents may advise the students to stay in places where they are safe and secure. I request all parents not to panic and have confidence and belief in the government that it is trying to bring all the students, Indians back.

