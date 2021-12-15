'Not today, should be there tomorrow': Ex-CJI Ranjan Ranjan Gogoi amid Parliament attendance row

As more Opposition parties submitted privilege notices against him in Rajya Sabha, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said that the law will take its own course. He further added that he will not attend the Parliament today but he would be there tomorrow.

"Not today. I was there on Monday and on Tuesday. Should be there tomorrow," the nominated Rajya Sabha MP told ANI.

Justice Gogoi attended the Winter Session for the first time on Monday, the seventh time he was present in the House since his nomination to the Upper House in March 2020.

Justice Gogoi made the controversial remarks during interviews to promote his newly released memoirs ‘Justice for the Judge’.

During his interview, he told NDTV, "I go to the Rajya Sabha when I feel like, when I think there are matters of importance on which I should speak. I am a nominated member, not governed by any party whip. Therefore, whenever the bell rings for the party members to come, it does not bind me. I go there of my choice and come out on my choice. I am an independent member of the House."

