Not wearing a mask may mean a prison term: Goa CM

In Goa, not wearing a mask may lead to cooling your heels in prison.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also told reporters late on Monday, that imposing yet another lockdown, in face of increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, was no longer a solution, and that taking the right precautions would help the state beat Covid-19.

"We will be more strict. I have just instructed the police. If need be, for those not wearing masks, the fine amount will be increased and those who do not follow these instructions will also be put in prison," the Chief Minister told reporters at the state secretariat.

The state over the last two weeks has witnessed a steady increase in the number of active cases, with the tally reaching 724 on Monday.

Sawant however said that imposing a lockdown would not help rein in the spread of Covid-19.

"Maintaining social distancing, wearing a mask, not touching others, using a sanitiser is the right precaution. A lockdown cannot be a precaution. Lockdown cannot be a solution," Sawant said.