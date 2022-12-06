Noted economist, former Union minister Alagh no more

Noted economist, former Union minister Alagh passes away

He was Union Minister of State for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology and Power during 1996-98

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Dec 06 2022, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 06 2022, 19:49 ist
Y K Alagh. Credit: PTI file photo

Noted economist and former Union minister Yoginder K Alagh passed away on Tuesday after prolonged illness, his family said.

Alagh (83) was an emeritus professor at the Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research and was not keeping well for some time, his son Munish Alagh said.

Y K Alagh was born in Chakwal in present-day Pakistan in 1939 and studied at the University of Rajasthan. He had a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

He was also a former vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi.

He was Union Minister of State for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology and Power during 1996-98.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Death

What's Brewing

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Hackers attack ICMR site 6000 times a day

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

Female WC fans feel safer, courtesy limited alcohol

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

What'll happen to Qatar's stadiums after the World Cup?

 