Noted social activist Bandukwala passes away

Despite having suffered in 2002 post-Godhra communal violence, he continued to stay in a mixed neighbourhood

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Jan 29 2022, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 21:28 ist
Noted human rights activist and former professor of physics J S Bandukwala passed away in Vadodara on Saturday following a prolonged illness.

A member of the People's Union For Civil Liberties (PUCL), Bandukwala, was known for fighting for justice for marginalised communities. He is remembered for taking up the cause of rehabilitating hundreds of Muslim and Dalit families in mixed localities in Vadodara against ghettoisation. 

Despite having suffered in 2002 post-Godhra communal violence, he continued to stay in a mixed neighbourhood amidst Hindus and Muslims. The riots had led to a massive increase in segregation between both communities. A mob had attacked the locality and burnt his house in the riots. 

"He had a massive cardiac arrest at his house when he was alone. He had age-related ailments," said Zuber Gopalani, a Vadodara-based social activist. He said that Bandukwala is survived by a son and a daughter who live in the United States.

"He was a courageous, emphatic and a man of great integrity and empathy," a friend of Bandukwala described him. 

