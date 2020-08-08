Now, 18 Rajasthan BJP MLAs on pilgrimage to Gujarat

After Congress, it is the turn of BJP MLAs in Rajasthan to go resort hopping ahead of the assembly session scheduled to begin on August 14 when Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expected to take a floor test in the face of a rebellion by his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

BJP has sent 18 MLAs, mostly from the tribal districts adjoining Gujarat, on a pilgrimage to Somnath Temple and other spiritual destinations for five to six days.

“These MLAs were facing coercion from the state administration to switch sides,” Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia told DH.

Poonia said the BJP actions cannot be compared with the Congress MLAs, which as got the mandate to rule and is staying in hotels instead of governing the state in difficult times.

“They will return in time for the assembly session,” he said ruling out any dissent within the party.

Congress MLAs have been staying at a resort in Jaisalmer since August 1, days after Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra summoned the session of the state assembly from August 14.

Gehlot had claimed that rates for horse-trading have increased after the summoning of the session and shifted MLAs supporting him from a hotel in Jaipur to Jaisalmer.

Meanwhile, the Pilot camp accused the chief minister of recording phone conversations of MLAs supporting him.

The 19-month old Gehlot government plunged into crisis after Pilot walked away with 18 MLAs supporting him, expressing no confidence in the leadership of the chief minister on July 13.

Soon after, Congress removed Pilot from the posts of the Deputy Chief Minister and the President of the party’s state unit and suspended two of his supporters from the organisation.

Congress has been accusing Pilot of hobnobbing with the BJP and trying to topple the Gehlot government. However, Pilot has rejected accusations of joining the BJP but has also not responded to overtures by the Congress to bring him back to the party fold.