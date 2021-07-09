Now, Coconut Development Board can appoint growers as its chairman

As part of the Centre's plan to boost the production and productivity of coconuts, the government has decided to make the post of Coconut Development Board chairman non-executive.

"In future, the government can appoint coconut growers or field experts as the chairman of the Board. The Board would have a CEO with executive powers," newly appointed Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje told reporters on Friday.

"Until recently, only officials could head the Board while growers could be appointed as members. Now, the government has made the post of chairman non-executive while the Chief Executive Officer will have an executive role,' she said.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision on Thursday," she said.

Among other changes, Shobha said the Centre will nominate six members in the Board, a change from the current practice of nominating four members from four states.

She said that two more members from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat will be appointed to the Board. The minister said the Board can undertake activities outside the country also.

