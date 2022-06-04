G-6 group gives Cong tough time for Rajasthan RS seat

Now, G-6 group giving Cong a tough time for 4th RS seat in Rajasthan

In an attempt to save their MLAs from being poached, the Congress government has taken them to Udaipur as a part of political fencing

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Jun 04 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 14:32 ist

The fielding of media baron Subhash Chandra as an independent candidate for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat in Rajasthan has left the ruling party tensed. The Congress was thinking of an easy win on three seats, while for the BJP at least one Rajya Sabha seat is assured.

In an attempt to save their MLAs from being poached, the Congress government has taken them to Udaipur as a part of political fencing.

Eventually, new words are trending on social media, some of these are horse-trading, elephant trading, Bara bandi (political fencing), bara-bunk (MLAs bunking fencing) and G6 group.

Overall, four BSP and two Congress MLAs are giving a tough time to the Congress government and have evaded 'barabandi' (political fencing) and are being branded as Bara-bunks (MLAs bunking fencing).

Also Read | Six in RS poll fray, Gowda-Kharge talks fail

The group of these six MLAs is being called G-6 as they are going vocal against the Congress government the same way G-23 once went did against the Congress leadership.

In fact, many of them were seen enjoying safari in Sariska when Congress MLAs were going to Udaipur camp.

A BSP turncoat Wajib Ali said, "we have seen a tiger in Sariska and now we are not keen to go to Barabandi."

Another MLA Giriraj Malinga has openly said he has not taken '7 feras' with Congress. "We are not slaves," he said when asked if he is going to join political fencing in Udaipur.

Another MLA Rajendra Guda said, "CM speaks a lot to the media", (Gehlot saheb bolte bahut hain, ki ye kiya, media mein bolte hain. Kabhi baith ke chinta karte toh zyada theek hota).

Another MLA Khiladi Lal Bairwa said, "We are not slaves. We were promised big when a faction rebelled when government was in danger and now we will not be slaves."

Meanwhile, the BJP has also announced a barabandi for its MLAs which is being called as a training camp. "We will take them to hotel in Jaipur. Central leaders like Arun Singh, and Narendra Singh Tomar will be residing with these MLAs from June 6 onwards. Our MLAs will be imparted training," said Satish Poonia, BJP state president.

The Congress, since the fielding of Chandra, has been accusing BJP of horse trading. However BJP in return has accused Congress of elephant trading.

"They did elephant trading twice, once in 2008 and another in 2018 by merging all BSP MLAs into Congress," said Satish Poonia.

They have fielded Chandra but from where will they bring votes, asked Gehlot adding, "They will indulge in horse trading."

Meanwhile, a senior leader told IANS, "New world politics might bring new words in political lexicon as 'Picture abhi baki hai.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Rajya Sabha
India News
Indian Politics
Rajasthan
BJP

What's Brewing

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

A look at the human capital at work

A look at the human capital at work

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

 