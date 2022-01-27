Now, ministries to compete over ease of doing business?

Now, ministries to compete with each other over ease of doing business?

The Centre is planning to rank them on various parameters

In a bid to increase the productivity of ministries, the Centre is planning to rank them on various parameters, according to a report by The Indian Express.  

These parameters include single-window clearance of projects, time taken to clear files per department,  the number of permits required to set up a new unit, time taken for these approvals, and the use of Digital India tools.

The Centre will also take into account factors such as number of physical files created and complaints raised and cleared per month.

"The idea is to discourage creation of physical files for various obvious reasons. Government ministries at central level must accelerate the adoption of digital tools in their day-to-day work," an official told the publication.

A senior government official told the publication that these rankings are being prepared in extensive consultation with senior industrialists, industry bodies, trade and policy groups as well as representatives of startups. 

