Now, Muslim outfits demand SRK's film 'Pathaan' be banned: Report

The controversy over the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starter film 'Pathaan' is yet to die down.

After several Humdu organisations raised concerns over the film, several Muslim organisations in Madhya Pradesh have also demanded a ban on the release of 'Pathaan'. As per an India Today report, the Ulema Board has expressed that the film is disrespecting a ‘highly respectable community– Pathaans’.

The board's president Syed Anas Ali objected to the 'obscenity' in the movie and also said that the All India Muslim Festival Committee has boycotted the film.

"A film named Pathaan has been made in which Shah Rukh Khan is the hero, people see him and like him. But we have received calls and complaints and they have expressed anger over the obscenity that has been spread inside this film and Islam has been propagated wrongly," Syed Anas Alis told the publication.

"It is our right not to compromise on how someone will present our Islam, our religion,” he added.

He also said that ‘such films are made to make fun of Islam and Muslims.’

"If someone presents the wrong definition of Islam, then it is our responsibility to present the correct definition of our religion,” he said and appealed to the censor board to let the film be screened anywhere.

After the song Besharam Rang was released, #BoycottPathaan started trending on Twitter as many objected to Deepika donning a saffron bikini in the song.

'Pathaan' is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023.