Now, quality norms must for insulated flasks & bottles

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 19 2023, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 23:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

To prevent the import of substandard goods and boost domestic manufacturing, the Centre has issued mandatory quality norms for insulated flasks, bottles and containers.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on July 14 issued notification in this regard. These items—resin-treated compressed wood laminates and insulated flasks, bottles and containers for domestic use—under the quality control orders (QCO), cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) mark.

Now, manufacturing, storing and sale of non-BIS certified products are prohibited as per the BIS Act, 2016. The violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract a penalty of imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence.

In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to Rs 5 lakh minimum.

