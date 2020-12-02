Now, smart Covid vaccination strategy to check spread

Now, smart Covid-19 vaccination strategy to check spread

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 23:44 ist
Scientists at work at a Covaxin trial site of ICMR-NICED during launch of the phase-III regulatory trial of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Health Ministry has prepared a “smart vaccination strategy” under which only a select group of people may be given the Covid-19 vaccination with the aim of breaking the chain of transmission, leaving out the vast majority.

The strategy, according to the experts, is distinctly different from the previous plan of protecting every individual through universal Covid-19 vaccination as highlighted even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a review meeting in June. 

Instead, the smart vaccination plan focuses on the public health goal of curbing the epidemic by breaking the chain of transmission through targeted vaccination even though experts have doubts about the merits of adopting such a strategy. Chairing a high-level meeting on June 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that the Covid-19 vaccination must be affordable and universal and no person in the country should be left behind in the process.

Smaller population

But the strategy drawn by health officials a few months down the line seeks to do exactly that — leaving out the majority and targeting a smaller population. According to the smart vaccination strategy — shared recently with a panel of lawmakers — the population has been divided into three groups – core, bridge and the general population.

Once the core group is vaccinated, there is less chance of spread of the disease and there would not be a requirement for vaccination of the whole population of the country.

“With all preventive measures such as wearing masks, the pandemic can be contained without vaccinating the entire population,” Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research told the lawmakers.

The ICMR chief, however, did not elaborate on how the members of the core or bridge group would be identified as per the scheme devised by the national expert group of vaccination. Since July –- a month after the Prime Minister spoke about universal vaccination –- the Union government began talking about targeted vaccination by prioritising groups like doctors and healthcare workers, front line staff and those who are vulnerable.

As the states were asked to draw up their own priority list, the Union Health Ministry in October said it wanted to vaccinate 250 million people from such vulnerable groups by July 2021. But the smart vaccination strategy was never discussed in the public domain.

Asserting that targeted vaccination may be the way forward for a resource-poor country like India, experts questioned the basic assumption underlying the strategy. “There is no good evidence to demonstrate that such a vaccination prioritisation will substantially reduce the speed of transmission and or the occurrence of outbreaks,” senior scientist Satyajit Rath, a visiting faculty at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research told DH.

“Worryingly, the government’s withdrawal from a mass vaccination scheme may introduce inequality as the vaccine available in the private market may be affordable only to the rich,” pointed out a senior researcher on medical ethics.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare in its report said, “Smart vaccination may be used as an immediate strategy but subsequently the whole population should be vaccinated.”

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
India
Narendra Modi
ICMR
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

What's Brewing

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Karnataka farmers' agitation spread itself too thin

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Why Covid has made streets more dangerous for the blind

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Oscar-nominated Elliot Page announces he is transgender

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

 