Now, students complain issues in CUET-PG exam

Reminiscent of the mess surrounding the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses, students appearing for the test for post-graduate courses (CUET PG 2022), too, complained of non-availability of admit cards as well as changed locations and dates at the last minute. At the end of the first day of the exam on Thursday, UGC chairperson Jagadesh Kumar said that the exam was conducted peacefully.

The National Testing Agency is conducting the exam across 66 Central and other Universities for the academic session 2022-23 between September 1 to 11. As many as 3.57 lakh candidates are set to appear for the entrance test in 250 cities within India and 13 outside.

Bhartendu Vimay Dubey said that he has not yet received his admit card for an exam which is to be held on September 4. He said that he complained to the NTA on Twitter several times, but has not heard from them yet.

“It is September 2 today and I still do not know where will I have to travel to sit for my exams. The admit card has not arrived till the very last moment and there is so much confusion. Due to these actions of the NTA, several students have missed exams,” Dubey rued.

He wondered if the lackadaisical attitude of the NTA has to do with talks of its privatisation “One wonders if NTA is being deliberately callous, so that the testing body is soon privatised,” he asked.

Another student Chirag Sehgal said that while the date sheet for the exam says that the exam for his chosen subject is on September 11, the exam slip says the exam is on September 12. “They need to clear the confusion,” Sehgal said.

On the first day, 45,193 candidates across 284 exam centres in 220 cities across 33 states and UTs appeared for the exam held in two shifts. With 10,411 candidates, Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest candidates, followed by Kerala with 5146.

“A total of 10 subjects were scheduled for the first day in both shifts. The test in both slots was conducted successfully,” Kumar said.