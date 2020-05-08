Now, three apps mandatory for foreign returnees

The state government has made it mandatory for those coming from abroad to download ‘three’ apps.

Now, the foreign returnees will have to download the ‘Quarantine Watch’, ‘Apthamitra’ and the Arogya Setu apps.

The government has allowed the telecom service providers to open help kiosks at the airport, who will not only sell SIM cards but also will help with the data configuration and other technical issues, facilitating the speedy download of all the three apps.

Follow live developments on the coronavirus pandemic here

The revised Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs), for the handling of international returnees to Karnataka, published by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka, states that it is mandatory for all incoming citizens to download all these apps on their cellphones.

Of 10,823 Kannadigas, including students, tourists, professionals and ship crew, stranded in different parts of the world, as many as 6,100 people are being brought back to the country under the ‘VandeBharat’ mission. The first batch of such returnees will land at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on March 8.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The revised SOP, a copy of which, is with DH, said: “At the time of screening of the returnees at the entry points, the returnees have to download all the three apps— Arogya Setu, Quarantine Watch and Apthamitra apps on their mobiles.”

In a separate directive, the telecom service providers are directed to ‘pre-activate the mobile numbers’ even before they are handed over to the returnees upon their arrival.

While the Arogya Setu helps in self-assessment of the Covid-19 conditions besides providing adequate tips and updates about the virus, the Quarantine Watch app will help in tracking the effectiveness of the quarantine rules followed by the returnee.

The Apthamitra helps in connecting with the health workers immediately if they develop any symptoms like fever, cold, cough or breathing problems during the quarantine period either at the institution or at home.